Campbell (leg) will be activated off long-term injured reserve and start between the pipes in Saturday's road game versus Edmonton, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.

Campbell started the season strong before missing a month of action with a leg injury, picking up a win in each of his first two starts while posting an impressive 2.00 GAA and .923 save percentage. He'll attempt to secure his third victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Oilers team that's won five straight games.