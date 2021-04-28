Campbell will defend the blue paint during Wednesday's road matchup with the Canadiens, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Campbell has played well recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Jets while posting an admirable 2.01 GAA and .937 save percentage. The 29-year-old American will attempt to pick up his 14th victory of the year in a road matchup with a Montreal team that's only averaging 2.73 goals per game at home this campaign, 22nd in the NHL.