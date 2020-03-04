Campbell will tend the road twine against Anaheim on Friday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe will deploy Frederik Andersen against the Kings -- Campbell's former team -- on Thursday, so Campbell will get the second game of the back-to-back. The 28-year-old has performed well for the Maple Leafs, posting a 3-1-1 record and a .913 save percentage. Since Campbell arrived, Andersen has a 4-4-0 record and an .884 mark. The matchup against Anaheim is a good opportunity for Campbell to earn more starts, as the Ducks rank 29th with 2.50 goals per game this year.