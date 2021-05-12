Campbell will guard the road goal during Friday's regular-season finale versus the Jets, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Frederik Andersen is set to start Wednesday's road match against the Senators, so Campbell will get the nod for Friday's regular-season finale. Andersen has far more playoff experience than Campbell, who has yet to start a postseason contest since entering the league in 2013-14, but Campbell has been the far better netminder this season, so at this point it isn't clear which goalie the Maple Leafs will turn to for Game 1 of their first-round matchup with Montreal. Before that's determined, Campbell will attempt to secure his 18th win of the campaign in a road matchup with a Winnipeg team that's 12-13-2 at home this year.