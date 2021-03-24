Campbell will patrol the crease in Thursday's road game versus the Senators, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Campbell was unbeatable in his last start Saturday against the Flames, turning aside all 31 shots he faced en route to his fourth win and second shutout of the campaign. He'll attempt to secure a second straight victory in a road matchup with an Ottawa team that's averaging 2.56 goals per game this campaign, 24th in the NHL.