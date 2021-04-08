Campbell stopped 32 of 34 shots Wednesday in a 3-2 win over Montreal.

Corey Perry, who scored both Montreal goals, was the only Canadien to solve Campbell, who improved to a perfect 10-0-0 on the season. The 29-year-old Campbell owns a .944 save percentage on the year and will continue to carry the load while Frederik Andersen (lower body) remains out.

More News