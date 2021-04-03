Campbell stopped 31 shots in regulation and overtime, and all three shootout attempts he faced, in Friday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Andrew Copp was able to convert a 2-on-1 break in the second period, but otherwise Campbell shut down the Winnipeg attack completely. The 29-year-old continues to enjoy a fairytale season in Toronto, going 8-0-0 with a 1.35 GAA and .951 save percentage, and it's hard to imagine Frederik Andersen (lower body) getting the starting job back once he gets healthy.