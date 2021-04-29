Campbell stopped 31 of 32 shots Wednesday in a 4-1 win over Montreal.

Campbell picked up his third consecutive victory, allowing just a Nick Suzuki goal late in the second period. After a brief rough patch earlier this month, Campbell has bounced back to produce a .948 save percentage during his current three-game run. He's now 14-2-1 on the season with a 2.14 GAA and .925 save percentage. Look for him to draw a night off Thursday when Toronto opens a three-game series with Vancouver.