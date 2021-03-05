Campbell (lower body) is not ready to return from injury Thursday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Michael Hutchinson will start Thursday's game versus the Canucks, and Frederik Andersen is the backup. Campbell will attempt to get healthy in time for a second game versus the Canucks on Saturday.
