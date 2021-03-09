Campbell (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Jets, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Campbell will miss a fifth straight contest with his lower-body issue. Michael Hutchinson will continue to serve as Toronto's No. 2 netminder until Campbell is ready to rock.
