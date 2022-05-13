Campbell stopped 31 of 35 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.
Campbell was solid Thursday but ultimately allowed a Nikita Kucherov power-play goal in the third period to tie the game at three before Brayden Point scored the game-winner in overtime. It's been an up-and-down series for the 30-year-old netminder who now has a .893 save percentage in the playoffs. Campbell should be back in net Saturday for Game 7 in Toronto.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Slated to start Game 6•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Stops 32 in Game 5 win•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: In goal Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Pulled from Game 4 loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Manning road crease in Tampa•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Big man in net in win•