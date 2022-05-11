Campbell made 32 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 Game 5 win over the Lightning.

Campbell outplayed Andrei Vasilevskiy, as Toronto came out on top despite being out-shot 35-25. Tampa Bay scored twice in the first, but Campbell then shut the door until Ryan McDonagh tied it at three with 12:43 remaining. Auston Matthews broke the 3-3 tie with 6:06 to go and Campbell did the rest to put his team ahead 3-2 in the series. Game 6 will be Thursday in Tampa Bay.