Campbell made 37 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Philadelphia finished with a surprising 39-29 edge in shots, but it was still a comfortable victory for the Maple Leafs, who never trailed and led by at least two goals for the entire third period. While this busy win came against a Flyers team without many skilled finishers, it should still help Campbell's confidence, as he posted his highest save total since a 45-save performance against Pittsburgh on Feb. 17. Campbell's 7-0-1 in his last eight starts and has proven he can find success in the regular season, but he won't cement himself as the long-term answer in Toronto's crease until he can win a playoff series.