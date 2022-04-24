Campbell made 32 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers on Saturday.

Aleksander Barkov beat him on a rebound at 6:26 of the second period to cut the score to 2-1. Claude Giroux tied it 2-2 later that period with a slap shot on the power play. Brandon Montour got the winner in OT after taking a pass while crashing the net, and then poking it past Campbell. The netminder looked sharp Saturday, which is great news for Leafs fans despite taking the loss.