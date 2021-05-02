Campbell will protect the road net Monday in Montreal, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Campbell will look to extend a four-game winning streak during which he has allowed only six goals, including just one apiece to each of his last three opponents. He'll face a middling Montreal offense that's averaging 2.88 goals per game.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Wins fourth straight•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: In goal against Vancouver•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Won't dress against Canucks•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Steady once again•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Starting in Montreal•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Second straight win•