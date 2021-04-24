Campbell will guard the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Jets, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.

Campbell stopped 34 of 37 shots in Thursday's win over the Jets, bringing his record to 12-2-1 this season. Overall, he's recorded a .919 save percentage and a 2.30 GAA. The Jets enter Saturday's game with two wins over their last five outings while averaging 2.6 goals.