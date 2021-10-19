Campbell allowed two goals on 23 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers on Monday.

Campbell didn't receive much in the way of offensive support despite all-world center Auston Matthews making his season debut for the Maple Leafs. New York's Mika Zibanejad opened the scoring with a wrister from the high slot in the first period, and Artemi Panarin notched the overtime winner when he beat Campbell from the bottom of the right faceoff circle following a faceoff win. Campbell fell to 2-0-1 on the young season with a sterling 0.86 GAA and .953 save percentage.