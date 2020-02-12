Play

Campbell stopped 35 of 37 shots faced during a 3-2 win over Arizona on Tuesday.

The former King owns a 2-0-1 record in his first three starts as a Maple Leaf. Campbell has performed admirably in place of Frederik Andersen (upper body), but Andersen's return is right around the corner. When the Dane eventually returns, Campbell's opportunities will be few and far between.

More News
Our Latest Stories