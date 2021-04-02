Campbell will guard the road goal Friday versus the Jets.
Campbell will make his fifth start in the last six games. He's won his previous four games, with just six goals allowed in that span. The 29-year-old goalie has a 7-0-0 record this year, but the Jets remain a high-octane offense sure to provide Campbell with a challenge Friday.
