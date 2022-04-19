Campbell will get the starting nod at home against the Flyers on Tuesday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Campbell has won three straight starts and is 5-0-1 since returning from a 10-game absence in March. The 30-year-old has improved to 29-9-5 with a 2.71 GAA and a .912 save percentage. He's 2-0-0 against the Flyers this season with an impressive .956 save percentage.
