Campbell will get the starting nod for Tuesday's game in Edmonton, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Campbell has gone 2-1-1 over his last four outings while allowing at least three goals in each of those outings. He's now 14-5-2 with an impressive 1.99 GAA and .935 save percentage this season. The 29-year-old owns a 2.27 GAA through eight road contests.