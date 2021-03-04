Campbell (lower body) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Oilers, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Michael Hutchinson will serve as Frederik Andersen's backup. Campbell participated in morning skate, so he may be able to return for Thursday's matchup against the Canucks.
