Campbell made 25 saves in a 4-2 win over Ottawa on Saturday.

Campbell is now 4-0-1 in five starts in blue and white. His goals-against average isn't much better than it was in La-La Land, but his save percentage sure is (.919 vs. .900). Campbell has been a bit of a revelation for the Leafs and he's giving the team points they just didn't get earlier from their backup.