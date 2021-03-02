Campbell (lower body) won't play Wednesday against the Oilers or Thursday against the Canucks, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Campbell aggravated an existing lower-body injury during Saturday's shutout win over the Oilers, and it's unclear when he'll return to game action. The 29-year-old was able to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday. Frederik Andersen (lower body) is trending in the right direction and could play in one of the two upcoming contests, and Michael Hutchinson should draw the other start.