Campbell will start in Monday's road game versus the Flames, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Michael Hutchison will start Sunday's game against the Flames. Campbell didn't practice Saturday as the Maple Leafs continue to manage his reps. However, head coach Sheldon Keefe reiterated that it is nothing more than extra rest, and the 29-year-old will be ready for Monday's game. The 29-year-old has recorded a .951 save percentage and an 8-0-0 record this season. Start him in fantasy without a second thought.