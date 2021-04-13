Campbell turned aside 21 of 24 shots in a 4-2 loss to Montreal on Monday.

After an NHL-record 11 straight wins to open the season, Campbell was finally handed a defeat when Montreal's Josh Anderson broke a 2-2 tie on a 2-on-1 rush late in the second period. Campbell has allowed eight goals over his last two starts, but the overall numbers remain strong with a 1.98 GAA and .930 save percentage in 12 appearances on the year. He's locked in as Toronto's No. 1 netminder with Frederik Andersen (lower body) still sidelined.