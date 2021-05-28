Campbell allowed four goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 5.

Campbell got off to a rough start with all three goals allowed in the first 25 minutes of the game. The Maple Leafs rallied to force overtime, but an Alex Galchenyuk turnover led to Nick Suzuki's game-winning goal that snapped Campbell's three-game win streak. The 29-year-old netminder had allowed all of four goals in the first four games of the series combined. He'll look to get back on track in Saturday's Game 6 in Montreal.