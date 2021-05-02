Campbell made 26 saves in a 5-1 win over the Canucks on Saturday.

Tanner Pearson beat Campbell in the first on a near perfect shot off the left post and in. After that, he bricked up the tent. Campbell has won four straight games and essentially stolen the starting job for Toronto. Freddy Andersen is still working his way back into action, but the Leafs are only five games from season's end. At this rate, Campbell could be the top dog in the blue paint come the second season.