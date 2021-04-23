Campbell made 34 saves in a 5-3 win over the Jets on Thursday.

It was a nice rebound for Campbell, who had struggled in his previous couple outings. He looked comfortable in the net, which seems overly simple but critical. Campbell's athleticism can result in spectacular highs -- like the brilliant save he made on a Pierre-Luc Dubois breakaway on Thursday. But it can also mean he overplays pucks and gets himself out of shape and moving too much, like in his last outing against the Jets a week ago when he got pulled. Campbell needs to be the answer for the Leafs going forward or at least until Frederik Andersen is healed and ready to roll.