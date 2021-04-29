Campbell (rest) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Vancouver, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
David Rittich will start and Michael Hutchinson will back up to give Campbell a night off Thursday. Campbell will likely return to action Saturday for a rematch with the Canucks.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Steady once again•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Starting in Montreal•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Second straight win•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Tabbed for Saturday's start•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Wins in rebound effort•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Gets starting nod versus Jets•