Campbell (undisclosed) is not available for Monday's tilt with the Oilers, Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star reports.
Campbell dominated the Oilers on Saturday, stopping all 30 shots he faced in a shutout win. He picked up some sort of injury since then and will miss at least Monday's contest. Joseph Woll will serve as the backup behind Michael Hutchinson.
