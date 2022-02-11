Campbell allowed five goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

The Maple Leafs did a lot of things right, but a nightmarish second period was enough to hand Campbell the loss. The 30-year-old has posted a 6-2-1 record in 10 games since the start of January, but he's leaked 32 goals in that span, including four separate five-spots. The American is now at 21-7-3 with a 2.39 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 33 contests. The Leafs' road trip continues Saturday in Vancouver.