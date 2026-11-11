Roslovic (lower body) scored a goal and added an assist Tuesday in a 6-3 loss to Colorado. He fired five shots

Roslovic tied the game on a breakaway early in the third, but the Leafs surrendered a goal just 53 seconds later, and they never recovered. He has been an offensive revelation this season -- Roslovic has at least a point in eight of his last night games and six goals and eight assists in that span. He's third in team scoring with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) and 51 shots in 19 games this season.