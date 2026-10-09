Roslovic scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

This was Roslovic's 600th career game, and the goal was also his 300th point. While those marks suggest he's a fairly average player, he's looking a bit better than that on the right side of the line centered by Auston Matthews early this season. Roslovic has two goals, two assists, 13 shots on net, three hits and a plus-3 rating over five appearances so far. He's worth considering in fantasy formats as long as he stays in that top-line spot.