Roslovic scored a goal on four shots and added two assists in Wednesday's 6-1 preseason win over the Senators.

Roslovic struggled a bit with the Oilers last year, earning 36 points over 69 contests. The 29-year-old looks to have a real chance to stick in the top six, either alongside Auston Matthews or John Tavares. Roslovic should also be a factor on the power play, which has historically not been a major part of his production. If he can produce more with the man advantage, he could have a career year.