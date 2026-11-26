Roslovic (upper body) is expected to miss Friday's road clash against the Bruins, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Roslovic is in line to miss his second consecutive game after sustaining his upper-body injury in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets. Prior to going down, the 29-year-old winger posted nine goals, 23 points, a plus-2 rating, 61 shots on net, 18 hits and 10 blocked shots over 24 appearances this season. If the Maple Leafs aren't able to activate either Kirill Marchenko (lower body) or Colton Sissons (lower body) from injured reserve prior to Friday's game, Toronto will likely have to call up an additional forward for the road test in Boston.