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Quillan scored a goal Monday in a 6-5 loss to Dallas.

It was his first NHL goal. The undrafted 24-year-old Quillan has played in 22 games this season. He has one goal, one assist and 14 shots while averaging 10:09 of ice time. Quillan also 12 goals and 21 assists in 38 games with AHL Toronto this season.

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