Quillan signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the Maple Leafs on Monday.

Quillan was a sought-after collegiate free agent this year after a three-year career with Quinnipiac University. The 22-year-old forward totaled 36 goals and 84 points through 80 games over the last two seasons. During the 2022-23 campaign, Quillan helped lead Quinnipiac to an NCAA National Championship victory while claiming the Most Outstanding Player award.