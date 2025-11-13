Quillan scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in AHL Toronto's 3-2 loss to Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

Quillan's goal was just his second of the season, but he's been effective as a playmaker for the Marlies. The 23-year-old has 14 points through 13 outings, including three multi-point efforts in his last five games. A call-up isn't imminent, but Quillan could get a look if the Maple Leafs decide to go with a younger player at some point to mix things up at the NHL level.