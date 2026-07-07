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Maple Leafs' Jacob Quillan: Pens two-way deal Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Quillan inked a one-year, two-way contract with Toronto on Monday, according to PuckPedia.

Quillan appeared in 23 games with the Maple Leafs in 2025-26, chipping in a goal, two assists and 46 hits while averaging 10:16 of ice time. The 24-year-old was much more productive with the Marlies en route to their Calder Cup championship, earning 14 goals, 36 points and a plus-12 rating over 40 regular-season games. He also had three goals and six helpers over 19 playoff games in the minors. Quillan will contend for an Opening Night roster spot with the big club in training camp ahead of the 2026-27 season.

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