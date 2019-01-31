Gardiner is "feeling good," but coach Mike Babcock indicated a final decision on his status against the Red Wings will come Friday morning, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Gardiner's return would be a boon for the Leafs after a pair of games on the mend. The 28-year-old blueliner has compiled 22 assists and two goals to go along with a plus-17 rating over 47 games this season. His return would likely bump Martin Marincin out of the defensive pairings.