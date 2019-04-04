Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Back in tow
Gardiner (back) will return to action Thursday against the Lightning, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
After missing the last 18 games, Gardiner reportedly will accompany Nikita Zaitsev to form the second defensive pair. Gardiner has benefited greatly from the team's strong two-way play overall -- as evidenced by his plus-17 rating -- though he's 23 points short of his 2017-18 output since injuries have limited him to 60 games with just two more to play in the regular season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Hoping to play Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Wearing non-contact sweater•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Skates Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Just not progressing•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Status quo with injury timeline•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Week-to-week with back injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...