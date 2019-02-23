Gardiner (undisclosed) will be in action versus the Canadiens on Saturday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Gardiner was able to practice Wednesday, but his status was muddied further when he didn't show up for Friday's morning skate as a result of the mystery issue. At any rate, he appears to be fine, so expect the eighth-year defenseman to reprise his role on the second pair and No. 2 power-play unit against the Habs. Gardiner has two goals and 26 assists to complement a plus-17 rating over 58 games this season.