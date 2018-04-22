Gardiner had an assist during a 4-3 victory over Boston in Game 5 on Saturday.

The tally was Gardiner's first point of the postseason, but it wasn't for lack of trying, as he's already fired off nine shots on goal during the first five games. The 27-year-old has been mainly skating on the second defensive unit throughout the series averaging 21:50 of ice time, and also seeing time on Auston Matthews and William Nylander's power-play line, which should correspond to more point opportunities in the future. This is just Gardiner's third trip to the postseason in his career, but he should continue playing a key role on Toronto's blue line for the remainder of its playoff run.