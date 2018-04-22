Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Bags apple in Game 5
Gardiner had an assist during a 4-3 victory over Boston in Game 5 on Saturday.
The tally was Gardiner's first point of the postseason, but it wasn't for lack of trying, as he's already fired off nine shots on goal during the first five games. The 27-year-old has been mainly skating on the second defensive unit throughout the series averaging 21:50 of ice time, and also seeing time on Auston Matthews and William Nylander's power-play line, which should correspond to more point opportunities in the future. This is just Gardiner's third trip to the postseason in his career, but he should continue playing a key role on Toronto's blue line for the remainder of its playoff run.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Finishes strong to top 50 points•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Sets new career mark in scoring•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Will play Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Sits out practice Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Suffers spasms in leg•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...