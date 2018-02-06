Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Chips in three helpers against Ducks
Gardiner recorded three assists during Monday's 7-4 win over Anaheim.
After missing the scoresheet in consecutive games, this was a strong rebound showing from Gardiner. The American defenseman has also now recorded 13 helpers through his past nine games and is up to 33 points -- three goals -- through 55 contests for the campaign. The 27-year-old blueliner is currently on pace for his second consecutive 40-point season and a career-best offensive showing.
