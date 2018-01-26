Gardiner extended his point streak to five games Thursday, dishing out three helpers in a win over Dallas.

Gardiner is heating up on the Toronto blueline just as the NHL heads into the All-Star break. This was his second three-assist performance of the week, as the 27-year-old suddenly has an impressive 29 points through 51 games. His heavy minutes and role on the power play make him a valuable fantasy blueliner in many formats.