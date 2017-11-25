Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Collects two assists in victory
Gardiner dished out a pair of assists in Friday's victory over the Hurricanes.
Those are the first points in six games for Gardiner, who hasn't scored since the second game of the season. He logs monstrous minutes, but Gardiner's fantasy value lies in his power-play time, as he's picked up almost half his points this season with the man advantage. The 27-year-old isn't a massive offensive contributor, but he jumps into the rush often and possesses enough skill to warrant a look in deep leagues.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Receives most ice time Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Gets power-play helper•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Will skate with Nikita Zaitsev this season•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Two assists in road win•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Contributes two points•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Keys overtime win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...