Gardiner dished out a pair of assists in Friday's victory over the Hurricanes.

Those are the first points in six games for Gardiner, who hasn't scored since the second game of the season. He logs monstrous minutes, but Gardiner's fantasy value lies in his power-play time, as he's picked up almost half his points this season with the man advantage. The 27-year-old isn't a massive offensive contributor, but he jumps into the rush often and possesses enough skill to warrant a look in deep leagues.