Gardiner scored a goal and added an assist during Monday's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay.

The two-point showing improves Gardiner to 15 points through his past 12 games, and he's also posted a plus-9 rating during that stretch. The Maple Leafs have now won eight of their past nine games, so with the entire team trending in the right direction, there's potential for the American defenseman to continue posting high-end offensive numbers moving forward. There aren't many settings where Gardiner isn't a solid asset.