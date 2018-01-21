Gardiner picked up three assists while adding five blocked shots and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

With Morgan Rielly (upper body) in the press box, Gardiner stepped up to fill the offensive void on the blue line for the Leafs, giving him 24 points (three goals, 21 assists) in 48 games on the season. It's his first multi-point performance since Dec. 20, though, and with Rielly likely not out of action for long, Gardiner should return to a supporting role very soon.