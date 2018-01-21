Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Dishes three assists in Saturday's win
Gardiner picked up three assists while adding five blocked shots and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Senators.
With Morgan Rielly (upper body) in the press box, Gardiner stepped up to fill the offensive void on the blue line for the Leafs, giving him 24 points (three goals, 21 assists) in 48 games on the season. It's his first multi-point performance since Dec. 20, though, and with Rielly likely not out of action for long, Gardiner should return to a supporting role very soon.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Scores first December goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Two power-play assists Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Gets just second goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Collects two assists in victory•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Receives most ice time Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Gets power-play helper•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...