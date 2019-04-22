Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Does it all in loss
Gardiner dished out an even strength assist and had three hits and four blocks in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Boston.
Gardiner was able to collect his second point of the series, and saw 15:47 of ice time in the game. The fact that the Minnesota native saw 1:13 of power-play ice time in the game would likely add to his fantasy value going forward. With Game 7 approaching Monday, the team will need Gardiner to keep up his 10 hit, nine block shot series performance thus far.
